Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.36 on Friday. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

