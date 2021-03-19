934 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $248.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

