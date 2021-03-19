Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $109.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.07.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

