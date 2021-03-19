Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock worth $95,003,815 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

