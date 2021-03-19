Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.47 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

