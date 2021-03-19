Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

