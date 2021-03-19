Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.12 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

