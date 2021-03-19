Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,071,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

