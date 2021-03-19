Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

