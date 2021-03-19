Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Craig Slavtcheff Sells 7,000 Shares

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

