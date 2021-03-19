The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez Sells 13,000 Shares

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCS stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.