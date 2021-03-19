Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $325.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

