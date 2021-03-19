McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after buying an additional 958,649 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

