Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.02 Million

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $166.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.30 million and the highest is $173.76 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $677.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.90 million to $705.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $693.01 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $706.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 42,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.