Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Trinity Place has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Messinger purchased 26,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $26,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.