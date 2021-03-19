Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) PT at GBX 7,572.35

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,651.88 ($99.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,326 ($82.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,184.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,089.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £45.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

