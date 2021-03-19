Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 392.63

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.63 ($5.13).

AV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Aviva news, insider Jim McConville purchased 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Insiders purchased 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,473 in the last ninety days.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($5.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

