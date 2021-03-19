Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $22,966.45 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $22,966.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $22,784.00.

PEG stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

