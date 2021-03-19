Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires 1,831 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $21,715.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

