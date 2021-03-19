Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-1.98 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.