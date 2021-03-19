Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Shares of ALPN opened at $13.81 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.