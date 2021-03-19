Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $29.80

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.80 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 31.02 ($0.41), with a volume of 201,096 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

In other news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 298,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 192,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 694,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,384,565.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

