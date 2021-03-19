Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Lyft has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,344 shares of company stock valued at $212,398,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.