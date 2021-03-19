PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of PARK24 stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

