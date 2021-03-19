Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.38.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.77. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$847.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.