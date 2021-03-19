Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

