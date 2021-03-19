Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $246,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.