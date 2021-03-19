Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

