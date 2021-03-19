Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 53,700 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $14.63 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of -731.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

