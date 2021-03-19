Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 53,700 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $14.63 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of -731.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
