Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.

PB stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

