CIBC Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$20.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$19.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.33. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$20.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

