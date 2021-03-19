JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon Purchases 55,000 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.45 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

