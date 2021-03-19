IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

