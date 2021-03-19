Ossiam Sells 362,525 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ossiam cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362,525 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

