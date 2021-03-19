ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 78.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ONE Gas by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

