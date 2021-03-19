Oppenheimer Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.16 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.