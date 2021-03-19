Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

