Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

AFIB stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

