Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLMD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.