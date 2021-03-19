CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 822 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

