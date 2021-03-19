Credit Suisse AG Purchases 49,751 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $30,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,026,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Radware by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

