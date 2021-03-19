CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $32,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 406,537 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $53.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

