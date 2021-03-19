Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells $48,418.95 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.