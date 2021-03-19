Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.91 million.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.96.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.