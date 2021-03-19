Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Sells $73,200.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMPE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

