Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells $79,804.72 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

