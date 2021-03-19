Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells $79,804.72 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.66.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
