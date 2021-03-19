China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.14. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 124,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

About China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

