SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.