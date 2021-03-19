Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 796,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

