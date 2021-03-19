Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT at €3.88

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.93 ($4.62).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

